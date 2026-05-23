Idaho has mixture of high school recruits, transfers and returning players after trip to NCAA Tournament: ‘We are selling what we accomplished’

Kase Wynott, left, a former Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, joins the retooled Vandals after missing most of the 2025-26 season with a hip injury. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – In the era of the transfer portal, a necessary skill for any college basketball coach is having a vision of a complete team and being able to put it together on the fly.

The University of Idaho won the Big Sky Conference Tournament last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. But that roster has scattered to the winds between graduations and players seeking more lucrative financial opportunities or more playing time elsewhere.

“Things move quickly. That keeps your edge going,” Idaho head coach Alex Pribble said.

Idaho has emerged from this portal season with a retooled team featuring five players signing out of high school and six transfers to join top returners like Kristian Gonzalez, a junior guard who averaged 11.4 points per game in 2024-25 but who missed last season with a foot injury, and Miles Klapper, a redshirt sophomore guard who also sat out last season.

“They are our culture carriers,” Pribble said.

Idaho was picky about who it signed, and Pribble feels confident the new additions can quickly mesh with the returners and keep the Vandals focused and efficient.

“Some teams use a fishing net. If you have the talent and the size, they will recruit you. We use a sniper rifle,” Pribble said.

The coaching staff did a deep dive on each potential addition, he says, and in his mind, he sees the team Idaho puts on the floor next season reflecting the work ethic and the ability to thrive at the UI and Moscow that last year’s team showed.

“That’s why we prioritize character,” Pribble said. “We want players who are successful off the court as well as on.”

The new Vandals have a strong regional focus. Ryan Lafferty graduated from Mt. Spokane High School in 2024 and was the Class 3A State Player of the Year and Greater Spokane League MVP. Following two seasons at St. Thomas, of the Summit League, the 6-5 guard is returning to the Northwest.

“He is a phenomenal leader, and he has great positional size,” Pribble said.

Lafferty is also a stalwart on both offense and defense.

Kase Wynott, 6-6, provides the Vandals another big guard or small forward. A 2024 graduate of the storied Lapwai High School program, Wynott was the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior and holds the all-time Idaho high school scoring record with nearly 3,000 points and the single game record with 68 points. The Vandals recruited him hard out of high school, but Wynott originally committed to Utah State and switched to Washington State following a coaching change. He missed most of last year with a hip injury.

With the Vandals, “he has a chance to be really successful,” Pribble said. “He can really score the ball. He’s got a diverse skill set, and he’s a competitor.”

Diego Trejo-Delgado, a 6-7 forward, spent two seasons at Division II Saint Martin’s and averaged 15.2 points per game 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. Pribble likens him to 6-7 Jackson Rasmussen, the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year last season who averaged 13.6 ppg in his lone season with the Vandals before he moved on to Oregon State.

Pribble is a former Saint Martin’s coach.

“The skill is pretty transferable,” Pribble said of Trejo-Delgado’s ability to have an impact in the Big Sky.

Hudson Ward, 6-8, is looking for a career reset at Idaho following injury-plagued seasons at Penn State and Western Michigan. A wrist injury that dogged him has healed, Pribble said, and “he has high energy and physical tools. At 6-8, he is extremely athletic.”

Pribble foresees a seamless transition to Idaho as Ward goes to his third school.

“He can guard multiple positions, create a ton of different advantages on the court, and he loves the game,” Pribble said.

The Vandals add a prolific scorer in 6-2 guard Brady Kennison, of North Platte Community College.

“A proven scorer, an elite 3-point shooter, and a very good playmaker, as well. He’s a great kid who plays the game with a little chip on his shoulder,” Pribble said.

If he reminds Vandals fans of Coeur d’Alene’s Kolton Mitchell, who transferred to Ohio University after averaging 12.4 ppg in two seasons with the Vandals, “he’s in the mold of Mitchell,” Pribble said.

“He can really shoot the three. He’s a 3-1 assist-to-turnovers guy. He’s not flashy but efficient.”

Idaho addressed its need for a dominant center with 6-10 Mo Diao, a junior college transfer from McCook Community College who averaged 11.4 ppg and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. Diao is an elite rim protector who will call to mind the Vandals’ former interior star from two seasons ago, Julius Mims, Pribble said. With the exception of Vandals’ legendary Hall of Famer Gus Johnson, perhaps no one has passed through Moscow who could leap with Mims. But Diao can elevate, Pribble said, and he has a bigger frame and is a more physical player than Mims.

While the transfers are expected to have a role immediately, Idaho still believes in developing young players, Pribble said. To that end, it has recruited high school stars like Gonzaga Prep’s Ryan Carney and Dylynn Groves, Jalen Williams, Nolan Newman-Gomez and TJ Wal. The team will convene in Moscow for the summer June 1, and Idaho’s coaches will be interested in seeing if any of the incoming freshman can find a role for the coming season.

For all the Vandals, last season’s NCAA team sets a high bar.

“In previous cycles, we were selling a vision,” Pribble said of recruiting. “This cycle, we are selling what we accomplished.”