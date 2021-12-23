Things to do in Spokane for Dec. 24-31 – Christmas lights and New Year’s Eve events and fireworks

Winter Glow Spectacular – A drive-through lighting festival at Orchard Park through Jan. 2. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free; donations accepted. (509) 755-6700.

Holiday Lights Show – Open nightly from dusk until 10 p.m. Featuring Christmas trees, a huge animated light show display of more than 90,000 Christmas lights synchronized to holiday music and more. Through Jan. 8. Suntree RV Park, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 818-0624.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-8 p.m. through Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 280-2739.

The Festival of Trees and Winterfest – View the display of trees at the Center adjacent to the Colfax Library through Tuesday. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Questmas Village – Featuring giant characters in a variety of winter scenes, including a snowman village with Santa, skiing penguins and bigfoot popping his head out of a Christmas present. Incorporated into the village are several tributes to the Kalispel Tribe, including a traditional tipi covered with tule reed mats and an oversized, sturgeon-nosed canoe. Available through Jan 5. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. Free. (509) 481-2800.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks – A family-friendly fireworks show at Riverfront Park. Winter light show: 4:30-10 p.m.; New Year’s Eve fireworks countdown: 8-9 p.m.; midnight countdown: 11 p.m.-midnight. Dec. 31. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

New Years Eve Party at Nyne – Admission comes with choice of appetizer, midnight champagne toast and prizes. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Nyne Bistro and Bar, 232 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 474-1621.

New Years Eve Masquerade Ball – Attendees are invited to dress up for a masquerade ball. VIP tickets include table seating, a $20 bar tab and two brisket dinners. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $25 single; $40 couple; $90 VIP couple. (208) 773-4706.

NYE party With Kadabra – Psych rock. With the Smokes and Twin Void. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $15. (509) 863-8098.

NYE Disco Dance Party – Come dressed up to boogie in a disco dance party and enjoy a champagne toast at midnight. Live music from Ca$e and Nuno(SEA). Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $5. (509) 847-1234.

Lucky You Presents NYE party – Live entertainment upstairs by soul artist Blake Braley and the Desperate 8’s. Photo booth by Electric Photoland. DJ set in the basement with Storme. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20. (206) 499-9173.