Business Beat

Engineering

Welch Comer, a regional engineering firm, promoted two principal engineers to vice president.

Necia Maiani has worked with Welch Comer for 21 years, specializing in water treatment, wells, distribution systems, water rights and wastewater treatment and collection.

Maiani will now be responsible for streamlining firm operations and administration. She is also the manager for the firm’s Spokane office which opened earlier this fall. She is a graduate of the University of Idaho and serves the Kootenai County Aquifer Protection District.

Matt Gillis has 22 years of experience as a transportation engineer and has led Welch Comer’s transportation group since 2006.

He assisted clients and staff in navigating complex projects that involved multiple jurisdictions, utilities, funding and public involvement. Gillis will now lead business development and market expansion efforts for the firm. He is a graduate of the University of Idaho.

Miscellaneous

The YMCA of the Inland Northwest announced several staffing changes. Carly Garras was hired as executive director of Camp Reed. Garras attended Camp Reed and later became a summer staff counselor in 2007.

In 2020, Garras joined the Camp Reed Advisory Board and functioned as a key partner in Camp Reed’s fundraising campaigns Pedal for a Purpose and the annual Camp Reed Auction.

Philip Helean was hired as the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program director. Helean returns to work for the YMCA having worked as senior director of day camps, youth sports and teen programs between 1988 and 2005. RSVP of Spokane County promotes volunteer opportunities for community members age 55 and older.

Jeff Polello was promoted to North Spokane YMCA branch executive. During his 28-year career with the YMCA of the Inland Northwest, he has worked a variety of positions from aquatics director to associate branch executive.

Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center (SVPAC) announced three new hires for its new facility to be built in Spokane Valley.

Yvonne A.K. Johnson was hired as executive artistic director. Johnson founded Spokane Valley Summer Theater in 2016, which will change to a year-round theater organization upon the opening of SVPAC.

She has more than 30 years of producing and directing experience, having facilitated more than 250 productions for schools, universities, community and professional theatres. Johnson holds a master’s in contemporary theater practice from the University of Essex in Colchester, England, and a fine arts master’s in directing from Minnesota State University.

Anne “Marnie” Rorholm was hired as director of development and managing director. Rorholm is a 2020 Gonzaga University School of Leadership graduate with an MBA-Ph.D.

She previously worked for the City of Spokane in business and developer services and was the director of the mayor’s office. She also worked in higher education and is a Screen Actor’s Guild-eligible actress who has managed and acted in community theater.

Lorna Walsh was hired as capital campaign director and brings more than 20 years of fundraising experience.

Walsh’s work in Spokane includes the capital campaign for the Fox Theater and development director positions with the Washington State University, The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Center for Justice.

Hagadone Marine Group, based in Coeur d’Alene, has appointed Bob Holloway as director of sales.

Holloway was previously the sales manager of MarineMax Dallas and has 30 years experience in the boating industry. He will now oversee sales operations including meeting sales targets, customer relations, and cost evaluations.

Honors

The Davenport Grand Hotel was the winner of the 2021 Smart Meetings Platinum Choice award, provided by hospitality industry publisher Smart Meetings.

The award honors top-ranked hotels, venues and destinations that demonstrated commitment to high standards for overall excellence. Smart Meetings is a monthly hospitality industry magazine and nominations are made by hospitality industry professionals.