Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree in Virginia neighborhood

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 27, 2021

Associated Press

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Officials in Virginia have closed a road in one neighborhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there.

Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree – on Bruin Drive – to stay inside Monday and the public to stay away. Officials hope that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” will allow them to leave.

“Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs,” animal services officials said on Facebook. “This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area. That includes driving past the site.”

Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski said dispatchers were alerted to a possible sighting at 2 a.m. Monday, the Virginian-Pilot reported. Later that morning, officers saw the bears napping in the tree and closed the area, he said.

Conservation officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources were responding.

Bears are good climbers, and these four will likely climb down and walk away when they’re ready, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Chief of Wildlife Gray Anderson said.

“From what I’ve been told, a momma bear and three very healthy young cubs have made their way up a tree in a residential neighborhood,” Anderson said. “Our expectation is, if we leave them alone they’ll climb down and go back to their natural habitat.”

