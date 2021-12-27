The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Woman hanging over cliff rescued at Multnomah Falls

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 27, 2021

Associated Press

CORBETT, Ore. – Crews rescued a woman who slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail Monday in snowy conditions and was clinging to a tree root above a 300-foot cliff, Corbett Fire officials said.

The fall was reported at about 3 p.m. east of Portland at Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, KATU-TV reported.

Initial reports said a woman slipped off the trail and fell about 30 feet.

She then grabbed on to some tree roots and was hanging over the 300-foot cliff, according to Corbett Fire.

First responders rappelled down and pulled her to safety. She was unhurt, but was evaluated by medics at the scene, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for more snow overnight into Tuesday in the area with temperatures below freezing.

Active Person

