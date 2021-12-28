Upcoming Eastern Washington women’s basketball games postponed by COVID-19
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 28, 2021
One day after COVID-19 forced postponement of two Gonzaga women’s basketball games, it’s done the same to Eastern Washington.
On Tuesday morning, the school announced that “due to COVID-19 issues within Eastern Washington’s program,” the Eagles will not play home games this week against Big Sky Conference rivals Portland State and Northern Arizona.
The Eagles (2-8 overall, 0-1 in the Big Sky) were set to host PSU on Thursday night and NAU on Saturday afternoon.
Any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined at a later date, the school said in a news release.
For refunds or credit to another women’s basketball home game, contact the EWU athletic ticket office at 509-359-6059.
The Eagles play Montana on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Eastern’s Washington’s next home game is part of a doubleheader with the men’s squad against Idaho on Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.
On Monday, the Gonzaga women’s team announced that because of COVID-19 issues, it has postponed West Coast Conference games against San Francisco and Loyola Marymount.
