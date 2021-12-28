Washington state reports record daily cases
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 28, 2021
SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Health has reported a new record number of cases tallied in a single day.
The Seattle Times reports state officials confirmed 6,235 new cases on Dec. 24. The state’s previous single-day record number of cases was 5,526 cases on Dec. 7, 2020.
Dec. 24 also marked the first time Washington state reported over 6,000 cases in a single day.
The spike in cases mirrors that of other U.S. cities as the highly contagious omicron variant has become dominant
