Fire damages foundry at Spokane Valley industrial park

A fire damaged a foundry Wednesday morning at the Spokane Business and Industrial Park, but sprinklers helped douse flames quickly and the owner is hopeful the business won’t have to stay closed for long.

Firefighters were called to Spokane Industries, a steel castings and metal products company, at 3808 N. Sullivan Road, after workers noticed the fire just after 8 a.m., said Spokane Valley Fire Department spokesman Craig Warzon.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof and employees evacuating the large building.

Fire and smoke damaged the roof and duct work, but the building is largely intact.

“The sprinklers did what they’re supposed to do,” Warzon said.

Spokane Industries owner, Greg Tenhold, said he is thankful everyone got out of the building safely.

“We had a fire that did a little bit of damage but we hope to be back up and operating relatively quickly,” Tenhold said.

He expects insurance will cover the damage, which is in part due to water from the sprinklers along with the smoke and fire.

Two fire trucks were expected to remain on scene for part of the day to make sure the fire doesn’t reignite.

The fire started in the kiln area, Warzon said. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

Warzon said no one was injured in the fire.