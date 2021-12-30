Arts Wrap: Spokane Symphony is starting off 2022 with a full January

The Spokane Symphony is starting off 2022 with a full calendar of events in January and beyond.

Spokane Symphony Pops: Pink Martini

Pink Martini, “the little orchestra” from Portland, returns to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox once again to perform with the Spokane Symphony at 8 p.m. Jan. 29. Music director James Lowe will conduct. For more information, visit spokanesymphony.org and call the box office at (509) 624-1200. Tickets: $47-$91.

Spokane Youth Orchestra: Rejoice in Creativity

All four Spokane Youth Symphony orchestras – the Spokane Youth Strings led by John Marshall, the Spokane Youth Sinfonietta led by Jerilynn Harris, the Spokane Youth Philharmonic led by Roberta Bottelli and the Spokane Youth Symphony Orchestra led by Philip Baldwin – will give a concert at 4 p.m. Jan. 30.

The concert will also be livestreamed. For more information, visit spokaneyouthsymphony.org. Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $14 for children 17 and younger. Livestream access is $20 per household.

Family month at the Fox

Throughout January, the Fox Theater is offering buy one, get one free tickets to the following Fox Presents: National Geographic Live events: “The Secret Life of Bears” (Jan. 26), “Untamed” (March 9) and “Improbable Ascent” (May 18).

“The Secret Life of Bears” will feature carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant as she delivers a presentation on the behavior of bears. Wynn-Grant hopes greater understanding will enable humans and carnivores to coexist peacefully. The event begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 26.