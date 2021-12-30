Music calendar for Dec. 23-Jan. 7 – Blake Braley, Jason Perry, Dragonfly, Rusty Jackson and Devon Wade

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Rusty Jackson – Americana/country. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Singer-songwriter trio. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Devon Wade – Country/rock. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Zola’s New Year’s Eve Party – Enjoy a a live performance by Pastiche and a champagne toast at midnight. Friday, 7 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. $15. (509) 624-2416.

New Year’s Eve: Beethoven’s Ninth – Former Spokane Symphony music director and conductor laureate Eckart Preu conducts this New Year’s Eve concert of Beethoven’s Ninth. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $18-$62. (509) 624-1200.

NYE Party with Kadabra – Psych rock. With the Smokes and Twin Void. Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $15. (509) 863-8098.

NYE Disco Dance Party – Come dressed up to boogie in a disco dance party and enjoy a champagne toast at midnight. Live music from Ca$e and Nuno(SEA). Friday, 8 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $5. (509) 847-1234.

New Year’s Bash – With live music from the Happiness. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Jason Perry – Funk/rock/soul. Friday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Masterclass Big Band New Year’s Eve Maskuerade Bash – Live music and dancing, opening with with Bobby Patterson and the Two Tones playing blues and rock, then transitioning to a variety of dance favorites from the MasterClass Big Band featuring Jim Swoboda. Friday, 9 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$100. (509) 227-7638.

Lucky You Presents NYE party – Live entertainment upstairs by soul artist Blake Braley and the Desperate 8’s. Photobooth by Electric Photoland. DJ set in the basement with Storme. Friday, 9 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20. (206) 499-9173.

Rock Candy – Rock/dance. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

New Year’s Party – Live music by Dirty Betty. Enjoy dancing, food and drink specials and a raffle with concert tickets, swag and more. Friday, 9 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. (208) 635-5872.

Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Singer-songwriter trio. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Haze – Classic rock. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Jake Robin – Singer-songwriter. With guest musician. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Justin James – Singer-songwriter. Jan. 7, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.