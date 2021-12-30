Spokane Valley Fire Roundup: House fire sparked by outdoor Christmas lights

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to two house fires the week of Dec. 20-26, one of which was caused by outdoor Christmas lights.

The Christmas light fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Dec. 21 in the 14700 block of East Rockwell Avenue by a passerby who told 911 that it appeared the home was fully engulfed in flames. The residents also called 911 to report the fire.

When crews arrived, only the front of the home was on fire and the flames were quickly put out. The fire extended only slightly into the attic and to the front door, said Fire Investigator Casey Parr. Most of the damage was to the exterior of the home. The fire began in a Christmas decoration and the investigation determined that multiple extension cords were in use.

All the residents and their pets were able to get out of the home safely and there were no injuries. The Red Cross responded to assist the residents. An engine from Spokane County Fire District 9 also responded .

A separate fire was reported in the basement of a home around 1 p.m. near South Early Dawn Drive and East 21st Avenue on Dec. 20. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the room it started in. An engine from Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to assist.

Not all the calls for help the department receives involve fires. A caller reporting that a woman who had crashed into a tree while sledding and had broken her leg came in at 10:31 a.m. on Dec. 21 at Valley Mission Park. The area was snowy and icy so the technical rescue team was called to pull the woman up the hill to an ambulance.

Other calls from Dec. 20 to 26

Dec. 21: A truck camper fire was reported in the 100 block of South Bell Street at 10:21 a.m. The camper was heavily involved in fire when crews arrived and the flames were beginning to spread to a tree and a nearby single-wide mobile home. The fire was put out, but a dog died in the camper. Crews were called back to the home on Rockwell Avenue at 2:28 p.m. after a contractor reported seeing smoke coming from the attic. An area of hot, bubbling paint was found and crews found several smoldering roof trusses in the attic that were extinguished.

Dec. 22: A car crash was reported on Interstate 90 just east of the Barker off-ramp. Crews determined the truck’s front bumper tow hook was tangled in the median cable fence. They were able to grind off the hook to free the cable.

Dec. 25: A two-car crash was reported at 8:11 a.m. at Sprague Avenue and Pines Road. One driver’s legs were trapped under the dash and the driver had to be extricated from the car. A vehicle fire was reported at Pines Road and Trent Avenue at 2:22 p.m. A pickup truck in a field was on fire when crews arrived.

Dec. 26: A pickup hit a pole at Broadway Avenue and Vercler Road at 7:31 a.m. Extrication tools were used to open the driver’s door.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 430 calls the week of Dec. 20-26, including 352 calls for emergency medical services. Other calls included 20 car crashes, an 11-month-old locked inside a vehicle, a car that hit a deer and a fire alarm set off by burnt toast.