Stage listings for Dec. 31-Jan. 7 – Ben Brainard, Adrienne Iapalucci, ‘New Year, New You’ and ‘I Make Stuff Up’

Comedy

Chris Porter – Known for his third-place finish on season four of “Last Comic Standing,” Chris Porter can also be seen on his own “Comedy Central Presents” special and “Live at Gotham.” He is known for his raw energy and unique perspective. Friday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$24. (509) 318-9998.

Ben Brainard – Los Angeles-based comedian. Brainard has done everything from work at a drive-through at Chick-fil-A to driving a bus for the YMCA after-school program, and now he takes the stage to tell all about everything he’s seen and done. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 318-9998.

Adrienne Iapalucci – Adrienne Iapalucci is a writer, comic and podcast host who made her standup debut on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” She has appeared on Netflix’s “Degenerates S2,” “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “Gotham Comedy Live” on AXS TV. Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 7 and 8, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 318-9998.

“New Year, New You” Improv Show – The BDT players will take your new year’s resolutions and show you how it could go in this all-improvised spoof of your best intentions. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through January. Jan. 7, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. (509) 747-7045.

“I Make Stuff Up” Giving Back Comedy Night – Featuring Michael Glatzmaier and Phillip Kopczynski, hosted by Rick Clark. Glatzmaier will be recording his musical comedy special, where every song is created on the spot based on audience suggestions. Proceeds will go to Spokane Quaranteam and Giving Back Packs. Jan. 7, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $20 online; $25 door. (509) 227-7638.

Dance

Contra Dance – Community dance hosted by Spokane Folklore Society. No experience needed. Featuring Reel Friends and Nora as caller. Sunday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“Anastasia” – From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” this show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Sunday. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $42-$100. (509) 279-7000.

The Met: Live in HD: “Cinderella” – Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s Cendrillon is presented with a new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess. Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads a delightful cast, which includes mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians. Live: Saturday, 9:55 a.m.. Encore: Wednesday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. The live showing is also available at Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d’Alene. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. (509) 489-0570.