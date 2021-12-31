Cache Reset
Blake Swetlikoff, Luke Toporowski lead Chiefs to victory at Tri-City

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 31, 2021

From staff reports

Blake Swetlikoff and Luke Toporowski each had two goals and an assist as the Spokane Chiefs defeated the host Tri-City Americans 7-3 Friday night in Western Hockey League action at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Kooper Gizowski, James Form and Timafey Kovgoreniya also scored for the Chiefs (8-17-2-1), who pulled within three points of the fourth-place Americans in the five-team U.S. Division. Goaltender Manny Panghli made 19 saves for Spokane, which bounced back from a 6-2 home loss to Seattle the previous night.

The Chiefs will play their third game in as many nights when they are scheduled to host the rival Americans at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Spokane Arena.

Jake Sloan, Dwayne Jean Jr. and Parker Bell scored for the Americans (9-14-4-0) and Rhett Melynk added two assists. Tri-City goalie Nick Avakyan stopped 25 of 31 shots.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening 12:06 of the game.

Form opened the scoring just 2:12 in, with Logan Cunningham and Erik Atchison getting assists.

Swetlikoff made it 2-0 at 8:22 of the first, with Saige Weinstein and Toporowski credited with the helpers.

Toporowski extended the lead to 3-0 at 12:06 off a pass from Swetlikoff. It was Toporowski’s 12th goal of the season, breaking a tie with Chase Bertholet for the team lead.

Tri-City got one goal back before the end of the period as Bell scored at 15:32.

Swetlikoff made it 4-1 at 8:33 of the second on the power play, with Cordel Larson and Yannick Proske getting assists.

Sloan scored at 13:19 to pull the Americans within 4-2.

Gizowski then scored his first WHL goal, unassisted, at 17:10 to give Spokane a 5-2 advantage heading into the final period.

Toporowski added his second of the night and 13th of the season at 5:37 of the third.

Kovgoreniya capped the scoring with an empty-netter at 18;17, for his first WHL goal.

