Mon., Feb. 1, 2021
Basketball
College women: WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
Golf
College men: Washington at Amer Ari Intercollegiate at Waikoloa, Hawaii.
College women: Washington at SMU Trinity Forest in Dallas, Texas.
