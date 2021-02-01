Spokane County medical examiner requests help in identifying man who died in November

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office asked for the public’s help Monday identifying a man who died in Spokane in November.

On Nov. 18, a 35- to 60-year-old man died outside the Goodwill Outlet store at 1406 E. Front Street. The death is still being investigated and the cause of death has not been determined. The body was partially burned making it difficult for medical examiners to identify him.

The man was 5-foot-8 and about 115 to 135 pounds with a pant size of 32, according to the medical examiner’s office. He was light-skinned and had short hair. The medical examiner’s office believes he was likely transient and had poor dental health.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call the medical examiner’s office at (509) 477-2296.