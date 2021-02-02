Analysis: Back-to-back games allow Idaho basketball to show significant improvement

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – An unintended consequence of the Big Sky Conference’s COVID-motivated format of having teams play two-game sets Thursdays and Saturdays is better basketball on Saturdays.

Idaho hosted Weber State last Thursday and got blown out 81-56 in a game that seemed every bit of a 25-point rout. The Wildcats forced 19 turnovers, including 14 steals. That’s embarrassing.

“They bring a physicality to what they do defensively. When you turn it over, they take advantage,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said at the time.

On Saturday, an 81-62 Wildcats win, Idaho had 19 turnovers again but limited steals to six. The Vandals did a much better job of mirroring the Wildcats’ intensity and reduced Weber State’s fast-break points from 14 in the first game to nine in the second.

As late as midway through the second half, the Vandals were within 10 points (58-48).

Vandals senior guard Damen Thacker took a page from Weber State’s defensive book and had four steals.

“Both teams have familiarity with one another, obviously,” Claus said. “Especially in this time with everything everybody throughout college basketball is dealing with, the chance to turn around again play a game right away again is a good thing.”

Claus likened it to the NBA’s experience of eliminating its customary constant travel and finishing its 2020 season in the confines of a Florida campus.

“You are a little bit fresher,” he said. “You have that energy when you come to the second game of a two-game swing.”

Weber State is known for its defensive pressure.

Whatever an offense throws at the Wildcats, the defense recovers to double ball handlers and shooters, on the perimeter and inside.

It may not be pleasant to play against such constant harassment, but doing so ought to make the Vandals more resistant to tight defense as they face their remaining Big Sky opponents.

The biggest difference between the 9-4 Wildcats and 0-13 Vandals, however, is Weber State has the ability to shoot itself out of trouble, while the slower-paced Vandals have to grind out offense in the half court.

In the opening game, the Wildcats shot 50.8%, 32 of 63, including hitting 9 of 20 3-point attempts. In the rematch, they were better, going 29 of 55 from the floor (52.7%) and 10 of 21 on 3s.

“Most of the time, they are out there with five guys who shoot well from 3,” Claus said.

Idaho hit 24 of 56 shots Thursday (42.9%) but converted only 5 of 18 3-point attempts. Saturday, the Vandals improved a bit to shoot 43% and hit 7 of 19 3s.

Idaho was led by Gabe Quinnett, who hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and scored 13 Thursday. On Saturday, he hit 3 of 6 on 3-pointers and scored another 13. The Vandals even enjoyed a 7-0 lead in the second game following a pair of Quinnett field goals and one from Tanner Christensen.

Christensen, a 6-foot-10 freshman from University High School who came to Idaho after serving a two-year Latter-day Saints mission, got his first start of the season against Weber State Saturday.

He responded with eight points, four rebounds and an assist. He started in place of senior Scott Blakney, who came off the bench for seven points and three rebounds.

“Tanner’s played great,” Claus said. “We decided to give him a shot in there. He keeps responding, keeps improving.”

Blakney has started 58 games the past two seasons and this year scored a career-high 23 points in an overtime loss to Northern Arizona and again in a loss to Northern Colorado.

“(Blakney) will keep playing his tail off and doing positive things in there,” Claus said.

Freshman Hunter-Jack Madden got close to 15 minutes of playing time against Weber State in both games.

In the second game, he responded with eight points and an assist and was paired with Thacker when Idaho wanted to give Quinnett a rest.

“I like both of those guys,” Claus said of Madden and Thacker playing together. “Having two people who can handle the ball and bring it up in transition is a positive thing. Both are capable 3-point shooters and can hold their own on the defensive end.”

Ja’Vary Christmas led Idaho in assists both games. He and Quinnett had four apiece in the first game, and Christmas had five in the rematch.

Idaho’s next two-game set is with Eastern Washington. The Eagles are in Moscow on Thursday, and the Vandals travel to Cheney on Saturday.

Its season record near .500 notwithstanding, Claus expects EWU to give Idaho every bit the challenge Weber State did as the Vandals seek their first win.

“We know we are playing the preseason pick to win the league,” Claus said of the Eagles. “They are as good as anybody on our schedule from an offensive standpoint.”

This may not bode well for the Vandals, who couldn’t match Weber State’s shooting and will be playing the same game against the Eagles as they did against the Wildcats.

“We’re going to look to pound the ball in the paint and still try to create scoring opportunities off screens,” Claus said. “That’s what we have to do. That’s how we are able to be effective in the half court. We’re going to keep hammering that home with our guys.”