Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1

4 p.m.: LSU at (10) Alabama ESPN2

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence FS1

4 p.m.: (16) Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ROOT

6 p.m.: SMU at Tulsa ESPNU

6 p.m.: (3) Villanova at St. John’s CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Georgetown at (15) Creighton FS1

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU ESPN2

8 p.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:15 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee ESPN

6:35 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans ESPN

Hockey, NHL

2:30 p.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia NBC Sports

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Manchester City at Burnley NBC Sports

12:10 p.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Vandals Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

