Tue., Feb. 2, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1
4 p.m.: LSU at (10) Alabama ESPN2
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence FS1
4 p.m.: (16) Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ROOT
6 p.m.: SMU at Tulsa ESPNU
6 p.m.: (3) Villanova at St. John’s CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Georgetown at (15) Creighton FS1
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU ESPN2
8 p.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:15 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee ESPN
6:35 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans ESPN
Hockey, NHL
2:30 p.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia NBC Sports
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Manchester City at Burnley NBC Sports
12:10 p.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Vandals Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
