Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan A. Jarolim and Kate P. C. Delos Santos, both of Airway Heights.

Jeffrey R. Witzmann and Rebecca J. Jones, both of Spokane.

Dantay T. Lefranc and Angela B. Ruiz, both of Ford, Washington.

Corey A. Pace and Alisson D. Hall, both of Spokane.

Kien L. Pham and Lee T. Vo, both of Spokane.

Sarah R. Lynch and Jane K. Clark, both of Hayden.

Tyler J. Helms and Erika A. Larson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Danielle M. Stroud, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Spokane Cornerstone Construction LLC v. Scott Legacy LLC, foreclosure.

William R. Morig, et al., v. White Bluff Social and Literary Association, et al., seeking quiet title.

Shawn D. Cranford v. Spokane County, et al., complaint for damages.

Thomas Bond v. Kennah Glass, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Robert X. Sletner v. Virgil Bays, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Arianna Wikle, et al., v. Amanda McIntyre, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McGee, Chantelle and Todd

Bailey, Valerie J. and Monte L.

Simon, Lanaia R. and Eugene M.

Williams, Sarah and Joel D.

Bradley, Cathleen R. and Scot L.

Grubbs, Joseph C. and Karen D.

Legal separations granted

Bailey, Valerie J. and Monte L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Austin L. Hayes, 24; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Harley L. Shaw, 28; 26 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Tyler S. Keener, 32; 12 months in prison with credit given for 128 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order-foreign.

Gean R. Mickelson, 28; $100 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 12 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Rose M. Sedin, 29; three months in jail with credit given for 86 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Victor B. Sirleaf, 31; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Dominick X. Delgado, 18; $250 restitution, three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jamy R. Zehm, also known as Jamie Zehm, 45; three months probation, 12 months community custody, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Daniel P. Clayton, 41; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Jackson W. Davis, 28; $350 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Martha M. Ellis, 35; 32 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Matthew Antush

Jacob C. C. Hayes, 26; 12 days in jail, malicious mischief property.

Taylor W. Henry, 33; 15 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.

Joel T. Kuespert, 39; 14 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Stephanie M. Register, 37; 58 days in jail, malicious mischief-property and second-degree trespass premises.