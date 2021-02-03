Backup offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes announces departure from Washington State

Hunter Mayginnes, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, has announced his intentions to leave the Washington State football program and entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

The Chandler, Arizona, native wrote a parting message to Washington State fans on Twitter Wednesday afternoon while announcing his decision.

“Thank you Coug Nation. First and foremost, I would like to say thank you to Washington State University for giving me an opportunity to play the game I love and continue my academic career,” Mayginnes wrote. “Thank you to my former coaching staff, Coach Leach and Coach Miller for believing in me and thank you to my former teammates.

“Thank you to coach Rolo and the current coaching staff for allowing me to be a part of the team this past season. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal to find my new home.”

Mayginnes played in one game last season, at USC, and was listed as a backup to Josh Watson at right guard on the the team’s depth chart entering the final game of the year at Utah. The Cougars are returning four starters on the offensive line this fall, but Mayginnes seemed to be in a top candidate to grab the vacancy at right guard left by Watson, who recently elected not to return for a second senior season and will pursue a career as a firefighter.

After joining the Cougars as a preferred walk-on in 2018, Mayginnes redshirted before appearing in all 13 games the following season on field goal and PAT units. Mayginnes played on WSU’s offensive line in the second half of a 38-13 loss at USC in 2020.

The player’s younger brother, Dylan, was a true freshman offensive lineman for the Cougars last year after signing with the program in December of 2019.