Here’s the 411 on The Weeknd

Born: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye on Feb. 16, 1990 (age 30) in Toronto.

Discography: The Weeknd’s many hits include “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It” (from “Fifty Shades of Grey”), “Love Me Harder” with Ariana Grande, “Starboy” with Daft Punk, “I Feel It Coming” with Daft Punk, “Call Out My Name,” “Pray for Me” with Kendrick Lamar and “Heartless.”

Blinded by this song: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was 2020’s most-streamed track on Spotify and broke Billboard records for the most weeks spent in the top five (38 weeks and counting) and the top 10 (47 weeks and counting) on the Hot 100 among all titles in the chart’s 62-year history. It currently sits at No. 3.

On television: The Weeknd is scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

New music: The Weeknd is releasing “The Highlights” on Friday. “The Highlights” isn’t a greatest-hits album but rather a compilation of some of the artist’s favorite work.

Awards: The Weeknd has won three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and nine Juno Awards and has been nominated for one Academy Award.

Personal life: The Weeknd has dated Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Where’s the “e”? The Weeknd dropped the third “e” in his name due to copyright issues; there is already a Canadian band named the Weekend.

More: theweeknd.com