Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 5, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: George Mason at Dayton ESPN2

4 p.m.: Akron at Kent State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Maryland at Penn State FS1

6 p.m.: Monmouth at Manhattan ESPNU

6 p.m.: Boise State at Nevada FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: (9) Arizona at Oregon State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Colorado at (6) Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, high school boys

Noon: Wasatch (Utah) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPNU

2 p.m.: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) at Montverde (Fla.) ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Toronto at Brooklyn ESPN

5 p.m.: Utah at Charlotte Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia NHL

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas NHL

Skiing

4 p.m.: Alpine World Cup NBC Sports

5:30 p.m.: Alpine World Cup NBC Sports

Volleyball, college

2 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 p.m.: FIM World Championship NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Iowa State at (9) Oklahoma ESPN2

9 a.m.: (10) Alabama at (18) Missouri ESPN

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Connecticut Fox 28

9 a.m.: Toledo at Ball State CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Miami Root

11 a.m.: (23) Kansas at (17) West Virginia CBS

11 a.m.: (22) Florida at LSU ESPN

11 a.m.: St. John’s at Providence FS1

11 a.m.: East Carolina at Memphis ESPN2

Noon: (6) Texas at Oklahoma State ABC

Noon: Idaho at Eastern Washington SWX

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at (14) Virginia ESPN

1 p.m.: Washington at Oregon CBS

1 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn ESPN2

3 p.m.: Central Florida at Tulsa ESPN2

3 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming CBS Sports

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN

3 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State Pac-12

5 p.m.: (11) Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN

5 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado FS1

5 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rhode Island ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPNU

7 p.m.: Utah State at Fresno State FS1

7 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: St. Peter’s at Manhattan ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas ABC

Bobsledding/Skeleton

10 p.m.: IBSF World Championship NBC Sports

Football, NFL

6 p.m.: NFL Honors CBS

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open NBC

Gymnastics, college

Noon: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12

1 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois ESPNU

Rugby

11:30 a.m.: Italy vs. France NBC Sports

2:30 p.m.: England vs. Scotland NBC Sports

8 p.m.: Worcester at Leicester NBC Sports

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

3:25 a.m (Sunday): Serie A match ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM and 92.5-FM

3 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: (8) Iowa at (12) Illinois Fox 28

Noon: Temple at Wichita State ESPNU

1 p.m.: Boise State at Nevada FS1

1 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne NBC Sports

7 p.m.: California at Stanford FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech Root

10 a.m.: Florida State at Miami ESPNU

11 a.m.: Notre Dame at (1) Louisville ESPN

11 a.m.: (17) Indiana at Iowa ESPN2

11 a.m.: Syracuse at Pittsburgh Root

1 p.m.: Utah at (6) Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Utah at Indiana Root (Comcast only)

Football, Super Bowl 55

3:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay CBS

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open NBC

Hockey, NHL

9 a.m.: Philadelphia at Washington NBC

Rugby

3 p.m.: Wales vs. Ireland NBC Sports

Soccer

5:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

7 a.m.: FIBA World Cup Fifth-place match FS1

8:25 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

Track and field

1:30 p.m.: ATL Meet 3 ESPN

Volleyball, college

3 p.m.: Oregon at USC Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, Super Bowl 55

3:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

