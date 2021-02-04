On the air
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 5, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: George Mason at Dayton ESPN2
4 p.m.: Akron at Kent State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Maryland at Penn State FS1
6 p.m.: Monmouth at Manhattan ESPNU
6 p.m.: Boise State at Nevada FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: (9) Arizona at Oregon State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Colorado at (6) Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, high school boys
Noon: Wasatch (Utah) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPNU
2 p.m.: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) at Montverde (Fla.) ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Toronto at Brooklyn ESPN
5 p.m.: Utah at Charlotte Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia NHL
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas NHL
Skiing
4 p.m.: Alpine World Cup NBC Sports
5:30 p.m.: Alpine World Cup NBC Sports
Volleyball, college
2 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 p.m.: FIM World Championship NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Iowa State at (9) Oklahoma ESPN2
9 a.m.: (10) Alabama at (18) Missouri ESPN
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Connecticut Fox 28
9 a.m.: Toledo at Ball State CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Miami Root
11 a.m.: (23) Kansas at (17) West Virginia CBS
11 a.m.: (22) Florida at LSU ESPN
11 a.m.: St. John’s at Providence FS1
11 a.m.: East Carolina at Memphis ESPN2
Noon: (6) Texas at Oklahoma State ABC
Noon: Idaho at Eastern Washington SWX
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at (14) Virginia ESPN
1 p.m.: Washington at Oregon CBS
1 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn ESPN2
3 p.m.: Central Florida at Tulsa ESPN2
3 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming CBS Sports
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN
3 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State Pac-12
5 p.m.: (11) Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN
5 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado FS1
5 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rhode Island ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPNU
7 p.m.: Utah State at Fresno State FS1
7 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: St. Peter’s at Manhattan ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas ABC
Bobsledding/Skeleton
10 p.m.: IBSF World Championship NBC Sports
Football, NFL
6 p.m.: NFL Honors CBS
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open NBC
Gymnastics, college
Noon: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12
1 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois ESPNU
Rugby
11:30 a.m.: Italy vs. France NBC Sports
2:30 p.m.: England vs. Scotland NBC Sports
8 p.m.: Worcester at Leicester NBC Sports
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
3:25 a.m (Sunday): Serie A match ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM and 92.5-FM
3 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: (8) Iowa at (12) Illinois Fox 28
Noon: Temple at Wichita State ESPNU
1 p.m.: Boise State at Nevada FS1
1 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne NBC Sports
7 p.m.: California at Stanford FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech Root
10 a.m.: Florida State at Miami ESPNU
11 a.m.: Notre Dame at (1) Louisville ESPN
11 a.m.: (17) Indiana at Iowa ESPN2
11 a.m.: Syracuse at Pittsburgh Root
1 p.m.: Utah at (6) Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Utah at Indiana Root (Comcast only)
Football, Super Bowl 55
3:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay CBS
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open NBC
Hockey, NHL
9 a.m.: Philadelphia at Washington NBC
Rugby
3 p.m.: Wales vs. Ireland NBC Sports
Soccer
5:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
7 a.m.: FIBA World Cup Fifth-place match FS1
8:25 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
Track and field
1:30 p.m.: ATL Meet 3 ESPN
Volleyball, college
3 p.m.: Oregon at USC Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, Super Bowl 55
3:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
