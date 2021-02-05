Washington State special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial accepts role with New York Jets

The special teams overhaul at Washington State won’t be limited to replacing all-conference specialists Blake Mazza and Oscar Draguicevich III.

Michael Ghobrial, who held the special teams coordinator position for the Cougars last season, has apparently accepted a position in the NFL with the New York Jets.

WSU coach Nick Rolovich was the first to share the news of Ghobrial’s departure, posting a Twitter graphic Friday afternoon that depicted a photo of the assistant coach in front of a Jets logo. It’s unclear what role Ghobrial will hold with New York, which is now under the direction of first-year coach Robert Saleh, but it’s worth nothing the Jets have reportedly retained special teams coordinator Brant Boyer.

“Thanks for everything Ghobi, best of luck,” Rolovich tweeted.

Ghobrial joined the Cougars as special teams coordinator last season after holding the same position on Rolovich’s staff for two years at the University of Hawaii. A former UCLA defensive end, Ghobrial also spent time at Tarleton State and Colorado Mesa as an assistant coach, after working at Syracuse and his alma mater as a graduate assistant.

Along with his primary role as special teams coordinator, Ghobrial was instrumental in helping the Cougars recruit the Pacific Northwest.

Ghobrial’s time at UCLA as a grad assistant and quality control coach overlapped with Jeff Ulbrich’s time in Westwood as a linebackers and special teams coach. Ulbrich, who played at the University of Hawaii one year before Rolovich arrived in Honolulu, was recently hired as the Jets’ defensive coordinator.