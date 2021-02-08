Inslee signs unemployment insurance relief into law, marking first bill signing of session

OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee signed the first bill of the 2021 session into law Monday, increasing the minimum weekly unemployment benefit for workers and preventing some tax increases for businesses.

The bill, which passed both chambers a week ago, increases the weekly benefit amount for the lowest-paid workers from 15% to 20% of their weekly wages, gives businesses relief from some unemployment taxes last year and prevents an automatic unemployment tax increase of $1.7 billion from 2021 to 2025.

As he signed the bill Monday, Inslee said businesses and workers have been devastated by the pandemic.

“This bill is a big step forward to softening those impacts,” Inslee said.

Inslee requested the bill early in the legislative session in an effort to get relief to businesses and unemployed people as soon as possible. The state House of Representatives passed the measure 89-8, less than 48 hours after the Senate passed it 42-7. Because the bill had an emergency clause attached to it, it will go into effect immediately.

“I’m very happy we’ve done this early in the session because this relief is certainly needed,” Inslee said.

The law will prevent an unemployment tax increase of $920 million this year, reducing employers’ bills beginning in April. It also allows those making between $21,000 and $27,800 to receive a larger share of their weekly wages in benefits, up from 15% to 20%.

The law provides for some guidance during future public health emergencies. It allows high-risk workers who cannot work from home during a public health emergency to quit and still receive benefits. Charges for employers who shut down due to a public health emergency also are waived.

“This is not only going to address a really immediate crisis for so many of our businesses, but it also builds a healthy, solid bridge to the future,” bill sponsor Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, said.

During the floor debates for the bill, Republicans argued the bill didn’t go far enough to provide relief. Some also were frustrated with the lack of time spent on the bill, as it didn’t get a committee hearing in the House.

“While this is providing a very real benefit to the employer, we could’ve done so much more,” Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, said during the floor debate.

Despite opposition during floor debates, the bill passed with bipartisan support.

Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, attended Inslee’s bill signing remotely. In his remarks, he acknowledged there was more work to do.

“It’s a great first step,” he said.

