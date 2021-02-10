The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, The Duel at Daytona FS1

Basketball, college men

12:30 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier FS1

2 p.m.: (21) Wisconsin at Nebraska ESPN2

3 p.m.: Utah at California Pac-12

4 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford ESPNU

5 p.m.: Oregon St. at Arizona Pac-12

6 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Belmont ESPNU

7 p.m.: USC at Washington Pac-12

7 p.m.: UNLV at Boise St. CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UCLA at Washington St. FS1

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Clemson at (4) NC State ROOT

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Houston TNT

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland TNT

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: Westchester vs. Greensboro ESPNU

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM Golf

Hockey

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Las Vegas ROOT

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: FIFA WC Final, FC Bayern München vs. Tigres UANL …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….FS1

Tennis

6 p.m.: The Australian Open ESPN2

Midnight: The Australian Open ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho St. 92.5-FM

8 p.m.: Washington St. at Arizona 920-AM

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: San Francisco at (19) Gonzaga 94.1-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

