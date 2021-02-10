On the air
Wed., Feb. 10, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto Racing
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, The Duel at Daytona FS1
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier FS1
2 p.m.: (21) Wisconsin at Nebraska ESPN2
3 p.m.: Utah at California Pac-12
4 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford ESPNU
5 p.m.: Oregon St. at Arizona Pac-12
6 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Belmont ESPNU
7 p.m.: USC at Washington Pac-12
7 p.m.: UNLV at Boise St. CBS Sports
8 p.m.: UCLA at Washington St. FS1
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Clemson at (4) NC State ROOT
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Houston TNT
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland TNT
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: Westchester vs. Greensboro ESPNU
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM Golf
Hockey
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Las Vegas ROOT
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: FIFA WC Final, FC Bayern München vs. Tigres UANL …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….FS1
Tennis
6 p.m.: The Australian Open ESPN2
Midnight: The Australian Open ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho St. 92.5-FM
8 p.m.: Washington St. at Arizona 920-AM
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: San Francisco at (19) Gonzaga 94.1-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
