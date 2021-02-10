Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s ‘suspicious’ death

Pend Oreille County deputies say a man’s “suspicious” death Tuesday requires further investigation.

Around 10 p.m., deputies received a report of an unconscious person at a home on Deer Valley Road near Newport. The caller had tried CPR, a news release from the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived and found a dead man, identified later as Michael R. Gillock, 35, of Hayden, Idaho.

Deputies interviewed everyone who was around Gillock at the time of his death, the release said.

“The circumstances of his death were suspicious and require further investigation,” the release said.

The county medical examiner, who is also county prosecutor Dolly Hunt, will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death, the release said.