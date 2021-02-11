Missing girl near Rathdrum, where temperatures are in the low teens, now found

Within a few hours, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found a missing 12-year-old girl Thursday.

Around 3:40 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 12-year-old girl who had run away from her home off Mallory Road, south of the railroad tracks parallel to Diagonal Road east of Highway 41.

Deputies checked the surrounding area and followed footprints heading northeast along the railroad tracks, then lost their track. Deputies believed she might be headed toward Rathdrum, the release said.

Deputies found Hanna M. Hamilton at a nearby friend’s house.

Before finding her, deputies called in other resources, including Spokane Air 1, Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Kootenai County Drone Team and additional personnel from the Detective division.

As of 5:40 p.m., it was 13 degrees Fahrenheit in Rathdrum, according to weather.com.