Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs on Naismith Trophy midseason team

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs have been named to the 30-player Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.

Gonzaga is the only program with three selections. No. 2 Baylor, No. 5 Villanova and No. 6 Illinois each have two selections.

Kispert, a 6-foot-7 senior wing, averages 19.5 points, tops in the WCC and tied for 39th nationally. He’s shooting 56.5% from the floor and his 48.3% accuracy on 3-pointers leads the WCC and ranks fourth nationally. He’s reached double figures in points in 18 of 19 games.

Timme, a 6-10 sophomore, paces the WCC and shares 11th nationally in field-goal percentage (62.5). He’s second in the WCC in scoring (18.9) and fifth in rebounding (7.1). He’s scored in double figures in 18 of 19 games and has 10 games with at least 20 points.

Suggs, a 6-4 freshman, averages 2.2 steals, first in the conference and 28th nationally. He’s fifth in the WCC in assists (4.4). He scored a season-high 27 points against Iowa, grabbed a season-high 11 boards vs. Pacific and has had two games with eight assists (Kansas and Pacific).

Ten Naismith semifinalists will be announced on March. 4.

The Bulldogs were the only team with four players on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, presented annually to the player of the year. GU’s Joel Ayayi was on the preseason top 50.