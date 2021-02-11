Menu
Thu., Feb. 11, 2021
Basketball
College men: NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 8 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona State, 4 p.m.; Washington State at Arizona, 6. NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Washington, 11 a.m.; Washington State at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.
Track and field
College: Washington State at UW Invitational in Seattle, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 6 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.