The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 12° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

Basketball

College men: NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 8 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona State, 4 p.m.; Washington State at Arizona, 6. NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Washington State, 7 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Washington, 11 a.m.; Washington State at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State at UW Invitational in Seattle, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 6 p.m.

Off track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.