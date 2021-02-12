Basketball

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, 3 p.m. Pac-12: UCLA at Washington, 4:30 p.m.; USC at Washington State, 5. Big Sky: Idaho at Idaho State, Eastern Washington at Montana State, both 11 a.m. NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 8 p.m.

College women: WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho State at Idaho, Montana State at Eastern Washington, both noon. NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 5:30 p.m.

Football

College: NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, noon.

Soccer

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Oregon State, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Seattle U at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: Whitworth vs. Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.; Whitworth vs. College of Idaho, 5, both in Lewiston; Montana State at Gonzaga, 6.

Track and field

College: Washington State at UW Invitational in Seattle, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Sacramento State, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.