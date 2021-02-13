Cache Reset
Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga visits San Francisco

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-0, 10-0 WCC) visit the San Francisco Dons (10-9, 4-5) today at War Memorial Gym in San Francisco. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN2.

Game preview

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Corey Kispert (GU) 19.5 56.5 88.5
Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 16.7 50.8 70.8
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.3 5.6 1.6
Dzmitry Ryuny (USF) 6.1 4.9 1.1
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Andrew Nembhard (GU) 4.4 1.3 27.7
Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 3.6 2.5 32.8

Team stats

  Gonzaga USF
Points 92.7 73.0
Points allowed 69.7 67.8
Field goal pct. 54.8 43.3
Rebounds 38.8 35.0
Assists 19.3 12.6
Blocks 3.0 3.7
Steals 8.4 7.3
Streak Won 19 Lost 2

