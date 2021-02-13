Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga visits San Francisco

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-0, 10-0 WCC) visit the San Francisco Dons (10-9, 4-5) today at War Memorial Gym in San Francisco. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN2.

Game preview

Gonzaga back on the road to face San Francisco The rematch is Saturday afternoon at 3 at War Memorial Gym. If it’s not a program first, it probably should be: Gonzaga is about to play its fifth consecutive WCC road game during this atypical college basketball season. | Read more »

Gonzaga-San Francisco key matchup: Dons’ Khalil Shabazz warms up entering rematch with Gonzaga San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz has been on a roll of late. | Read more »

‘It’s the program’: As Gonzaga makes the cover of Sports Illustrated, here’s a look at past Bulldogs issues The pinnacle of sports media real estate – the Sports Illustrated magazine cover. So, when Sports Illustrated released its upcoming cover story with four Gonzaga Bulldogs and their head coach as the cover stars, their inclusion sparked excitement throughout Zag Nation. | Read more »

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Corey Kispert (GU) 19.5 56.5 88.5 Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 16.7 50.8 70.8 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.3 5.6 1.6 Dzmitry Ryuny (USF) 6.1 4.9 1.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Andrew Nembhard (GU) 4.4 1.3 27.7 Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 3.6 2.5 32.8

Team stats