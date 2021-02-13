Difference makers: Drew Timme’s 28 points spark rout over San Francisco

Drew Timme

Timme put on a show from the opening tip, pouring in 21 first-half points, two 3-pointers, one assist and drawing a charging foul for good measure. He finished with 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and fourth of the season.

𝙈😤😤𝘿.@espn 2@ZagMBB | #WCChoops pic.twitter.com/CIQ5xiGy1U — WCC Basketball (@WCChoops) February 14, 2021

Jalen Suggs

Suggs stuffed the stat sheet after a slow start. The freshman point guard was 6 of 6 at the free-throw line and posted 11 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and two steals. His defense was instrumental in slowing down talented San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea.

The Zags haven’t had a guy who can do what Suggs does. Splits two pairs of defenders, avoids the charge and finishes a clean layup. pic.twitter.com/AfNIxEe7fx — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) February 13, 2021

Turning point





It came early as Timme stacked up field goal after field goal against overmatched San Francisco defenders. Timme had 15 points as the Zags led 17-2 after just 6 minutes and 30 seconds. The margin grew to 24 in the first half before GU settled for a 48-26 halftime lead.