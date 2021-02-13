Difference makers: Drew Timme’s 28 points spark rout over San Francisco
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 13, 2021
Drew Timme
Timme put on a show from the opening tip, pouring in 21 first-half points, two 3-pointers, one assist and drawing a charging foul for good measure. He finished with 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and fourth of the season.
Jalen Suggs
Suggs stuffed the stat sheet after a slow start. The freshman point guard was 6 of 6 at the free-throw line and posted 11 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and two steals. His defense was instrumental in slowing down talented San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea.
Turning point
It came early as Timme stacked up field goal after field goal against overmatched San Francisco defenders. Timme had 15 points as the Zags led 17-2 after just 6 minutes and 30 seconds. The margin grew to 24 in the first half before GU settled for a 48-26 halftime lead.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.