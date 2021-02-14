111 new COVID cases confirmed in Spokane; vaccine scheduling to open

From staff reports

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 111 positive cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County on Sunday.

The health district reported no new deaths, leaving the total at 546 so far, and 64 current hospitalizations.

As health care workers continue to battle news infections, scheduling for the fourth week of vaccinations at the Spokane Arena is slated to open on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment visit chas.org/covidvaccine. Those having technical issues or who need registration assistance can call (509) 444-8200.

The health district continues to encourage people with symptoms of COVID-19, or who have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, to get tested.