News >  Pacific NW

One woman dead, another woman jailed in Skagit County after fight over political sign

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 15, 2021

Associated Press

Associated Press

BIG LAKE, Wash. – One woman is dead and another is being held in jail for investigation of murder after a fight over the alleged theft of a political sign.

Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Big Lake Road about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fight, according to the sheriff’s office. They received a second call from a man who said his friend had been shot, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a 32-year-old Arlington woman dead in the driveway, the release states. The two residents of the house, a 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, came out of the house to speak to deputies, the report states.

Initial investigation has determined that the dead woman and the couple did not know each other, but that the fight began over the theft of a political sign, the release states.

As of Sunday morning, the 55-year-old woman has been booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of second-degree murder, while her 58-year-old husband was arrested for investigation of fourth-degree assault, the release states.

