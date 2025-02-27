Have no fear: That glowing orb is just the sun returning to Spokane

After weeks of overcast skies and precipitation, the warmth of sunshine was beginning to feel like a distant, foggy memory for Spokane residents.

That is, prior to this week, when an early taste of spring brought about by warm, dry conditions.

Temperatures climbed above 50 degrees for the first time this year Wednesday as the National Weather Service’s tools at Spokane International Airport recorded a high of 51, followed by a high of 55 on Thursday. The mild weather is expected to continue through Saturday, with highs near 57 forecast for the coming days.

The first day of 2025 above 50 degrees occurred about a month later than last year, according to weather service data.

Daily highs through Saturday are expected to be about 10 to 13 degrees higher than what is typical for this time of year, said Ken Daniel, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Spokane branch.

“It’s not unusual for us to have some occasional warmer temps as we approach and work our way into spring,” Daniel said. “It’s not all together very common, but we are not setting new records or anything by the looks of it.”

Daniel said while temperatures are above average, it is not an indicator that winter weather is in the rearview mirror.

“I don’t want to jump the gun and say we’re through with winter conditions just yet,” Daniel said. “But we are looking at a prolonged period of warmer conditions, especially through Saturday.”

Beginning Sunday, temperatures will likely cool and the possibility for rain will return to the forecast. Most of the week is forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 40s, which is still a bit warmer than the historical average for the Spokane area, Daniel said.

“Any chances for any precipitation is looking on the lighter side of things,” Daniel said.

Daniel said water temperatures across the Inland Northwest are still well below safe conditions, and likely will be for months. He advised those looking to recreate during the warmer weather Saturday to exercise caution and avoid long exposure to frigid waters.