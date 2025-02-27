Tacoma man who used Snapchat, Discord to coerce minor for explicit photos is sentenced to 13 years in prison

By Puneet Bsanti (Tacoma) News Tribune

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of self harm.

A Tacoma man has been sentenced in Eugene for pressuring a minor to send him sexually explicit materials and threatening them if they did not comply.

Brandon Kuper, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and nine months in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

He was suspected in November 2022 of messaging a minor through Discord and Snapchat in an attempt to form a relationship with them, the release said.

“Kuper coerced the victim into producing and sending him sexually explicit photos and videos, including sadistic and masochistic conduct. When the victim denied some of Kuper’s requests, he threatened to harm the victim and victim’s family if his demands were not met,” the release said.

The victim reported Kuper to their parents and then law enforcement after receiving continued threats and demands, the release said.

The release said that Kuper used social media to convince other minors to send him sexually explicit material. He would ask them to “cut” his username, “Merqzs” into their skin and send him photos of it. Kuper also made and posted revenge pornography of at least one victim who refused his demands, according to the release.

Kuper was arrested in Tacoma on Nov. 10, 2022, the release said. Seven days later, Kuper received a federal two-count indictment where he was charged with production of child pornography and enticing a minor. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 20, 2024 to coercion and enticement of a minor.