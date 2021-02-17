Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl traveling with unknown adults

Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen with two unknown adults in her parents’ car, which they found in the Lake Chelan area.

Officials initially thought the girl might have been headed to Spokane, but they called off the Amber Alert for her in the area after finding the car near where she left home.

Tuesday night, Rebecca Basil and her brother, 9, took their parents’ car, a 2015 silver Subaru Legacy, without their parents’ knowledge, according to the Amber Alert. The license plate number is BJU3169.

The two drove to Malott, Washington, where an unknown man and woman joined them in the car. Basil’s little brother was dropped off in Chelan around 5 p.m. Wednesday, but Basil was last seen with the man and woman in the Subaru, the alert said.

Basil is American Indian, 5-foot-9, about 120 pounds with black or brown straight hair and brown eyes, the alert said.

She is probably wearing a dark green Carhartt hoodie and light blue jeans with holes, the alert said.