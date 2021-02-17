On the air
Wed., Feb. 17, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: (11) Iowa at (21) Wisconsin ESPN
4 p.m.: Vermont at Maryland ……………………………………………………. ESPNU
5 p.m.: BYU at Pacific …………………………………………………………. CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Utah at Oregon State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at (1) Gonzaga ESPN
6 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point ESPNU
6 p.m.: Rutgers at (3) Michigan ………………………………………………………. FS1
6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington SWX
6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at San Francisco ………………………….. ROOT
7 p.m.: (25) San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: California at Washington State Pac-12
8 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon ESPN2
8 p.m.: Stanford at Washington ………………………………………………………. FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at Richmond NBC Sports
4 p.m.: (4) NC State at Wake Forest ………………………………………… ROOT
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee TNT
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers TNT
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational Golf
Hockey
4 p.m.: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh NHL
Sailing
7 p.m.: Prada Cup NBC Sports
Skiing
4:30 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Championships NBC Sports
Soccer
1 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, Brazil vs. Argentina FS1
4 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, U.S. vs. Argentina FS1
Tennis
12:30 a.m. (Friday): Australian Open, semifinals ESPN
Volleyball
2 p.m.: Oregon at Utah Pac-12
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM
7 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State 92.5-FM
7:30 p.m.: California at Washington State 920-AM
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: (16) Gonzaga at BYU 94.1-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
