The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 33° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: (11) Iowa at (21) Wisconsin ESPN

4 p.m.: Vermont at Maryland ……………………………………………………. ESPNU

5 p.m.: BYU at Pacific …………………………………………………………. CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Utah at Oregon State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at (1) Gonzaga ESPN

6 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point ESPNU

6 p.m.: Rutgers at (3) Michigan ………………………………………………………. FS1

6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington SWX

6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at San Francisco ………………………….. ROOT

7 p.m.: (25) San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: California at Washington State Pac-12

8 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon ESPN2

8 p.m.: Stanford at Washington ………………………………………………………. FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at Richmond NBC Sports

4 p.m.: (4) NC State at Wake Forest ………………………………………… ROOT

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee TNT

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers TNT

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational Golf

Hockey

4 p.m.: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh NHL

Sailing

7 p.m.: Prada Cup NBC Sports

Skiing

4:30 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Championships NBC Sports

Soccer

1 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, Brazil vs. Argentina FS1

4 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, U.S. vs. Argentina FS1

Tennis

12:30 a.m. (Friday): Australian Open, semifinals ESPN

Volleyball

2 p.m.: Oregon at Utah Pac-12

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM

7 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State 92.5-FM

7:30 p.m.: California at Washington State 920-AM

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: (16) Gonzaga at BYU 94.1-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.