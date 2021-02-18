Business beat
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 19, 2021
Education
Johanna Kalb has been named the next dean of the University of Idaho College of Law. Kalb presently serves as the associate dean of administration and special initiatives at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She has a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, a master’s degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a Juris Doctorate from Yale. She is also a published scholar and was a fellow in the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law and an academic fellow of the Pound Civil Justice Institute.
Manufacturing
Jake Blaylock has been hired as the quality food safety manager for Clean Copack, a co-manufacturing division of BumbleBar. Blaylock previously worked for Archer Daniels Midland Co., a multinational food-processing and commodities trading corporation based in Chicago. He has five years of experience in environmental monitoring and food safety systems, including with Glanbia Foods, Washington State University Creamery and Spokane Produce. Blaylock earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington State University’s School of Food Science and has earned several food safety certifications.
