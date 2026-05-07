Spokane Journal of Business honors six former business leaders in annual icons awards

From staff reports

They may no longer be directly involved in the work, but these six former business leaders are still “icons” in the eyes of the Spokane Journal of Business.

Since 2019, the publication has annually highlighted a handful of industry leaders who “have shaped our region and helped position it to be the vibrant, prospering community it is today,” according to the publication.

The awardees must be at least 70 years old, but still living, and be retired or uninvolved in their businesses’ operations.

On Thursday, the publication honored its six winners of the Inland Northwest Business Icons award: