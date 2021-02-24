Menu
Wed., Feb. 24, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Dallas Baptist, 4:30 p.m.; Washington State at Dixie State, 5.
Basketball
College men: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona State, 4 p.m.; Washington State at Arizona, 8. WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 4 p.m.
College women: WCC: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
College: Washington State at Pac-12 Championships in Houston, 4 p.m.; Idaho at WAC Championships in Flagstaff, Ariz., 5.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.
High school: North Central at East Valley, Othello at Rogers, Shadle Park at Clarkston, University at Mt. Spokane, Lewis and Clark at Ferris, Central Valley at Cheney, Gonzaga Prep at Mead, all 7 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
