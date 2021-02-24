The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 33° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Dallas Baptist, 4:30 p.m.; Washington State at Dixie State, 5.

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona State, 4 p.m.; Washington State at Arizona, 8. WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 4 p.m.

College women: WCC: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

College: Washington State at Pac-12 Championships in Houston, 4 p.m.; Idaho at WAC Championships in Flagstaff, Ariz., 5.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.

High school: North Central at East Valley, Othello at Rogers, Shadle Park at Clarkston, University at Mt. Spokane, Lewis and Clark at Ferris, Central Valley at Cheney, Gonzaga Prep at Mead, all 7 p.m.

Off track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.