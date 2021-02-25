Area roundup: Washington State earns comeback victory at Dixie State

From staff reports

Washington State erased a three-run deficit with a late rally and secured a 6-3 victory over Dixie State in a nonconference college baseball game Thursday in St. George, Utah.

Jack Smith’s run-scoring groundout gave WSU a 4-3 lead in the eighth.

Brady Hill’s RBI triple highlighted a three-run seventh for the Cougars (4-1) to tie the game at 3.

Kodie Kolden and Kyle Manzardo had three hits apiece for WSU. Reliever Michael Newstrom got the win.

Gonzaga-Dallas Baptist, late: Gonzaga and Dallas Baptist were tied at 6 in the bottom of the sixth at press time.

College basketball

Idaho cancels two games: Due to COVID-19 protocols, Idaho canceled women’s games slated for Thursday and Saturday against Montana State.

Whitworth to make up games: Whitworth announced makeup dates for men’s and women’s Northwest Conference games.

The Whitworth women will travel to Puget Sound for games March 7 and 8.

The Pirates men will host Pacific Lutheran on March 13 and 14. Whitworth will host doubleheaders against Whitman on March 19 and 20.