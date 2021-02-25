Menu
Thu., Feb. 25, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Washington State at Dixie State, 2 p.m.; Gonzaga at Dallas Baptist, 4:30.
Basketball
College men: Big Sky: Montana State at Idaho, 4 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 8 p.m.
College women: NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
College women: Pac-12: Utah at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Swimming
College: Washington State at Pac-12 Championships in Houston, Idaho at WAC Championships in Flagstaff, Ariz., both noon.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Portland State at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Arizona, 9 a.m.; Idaho at Washington State, 2 p.m.; Whitworth at Eastern Washington, 5.
Track and field
College: Washington State at Husky Classic in Seattle, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: California at Washington State, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitman at Whitworth, 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
