NFL award mistake brings more disrespect to Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Commentary

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

The disrespect has been noted.

Not for the first time.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba recently received his Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award trophy, which he technically won last February. Except it wasn’t an Offensive Player of the Year trophy at all.

In a social-media video published Monday night, Smith-Njigba pointed out a pair of glaring gaffes. Below his name, four bolded words – “NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE HONORS” – are instantly negated by the indefensible errors underneath:

AP 2025 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THEYEAR

Smith-Njigba, of course, doesn’t play defense. The 24-year-old former first-round draft pick led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in 2025, helping the Seahawks earn their second Super Bowl win. He also became just the second Seahawk to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors, joining running back Shaun Alexander (who did so in 2005).

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league will send Smith-Njigba a new trophy. He also claimed the word “OFFENSIVE” was actually misspelled as “OEFENSIVE,” not “DEFENSIVE.” The trophy’s type makes it difficult to discern.

Regardless, Smith-Njigba’s dominance deserves recognition, not a regrettable rough draft.

“It’s getting disrespectful, guys. Defense? C’mon, bro,” Smith-Njigba said in the social media video. He then pointed out that “THEYEAR” was also printed without a space in between. “One word? Man.”

As a columnist who benefits from uncompromising copy editors: The NFL could use a few.

Another Smith-Njigba social media post was accompanied by the following caption: “Just keep the award at this point. Leave it in the history books (though).”

Those history books better not be written by whomever oversees the NFL’s awards.

Besides, you’d think Smith-Njigba’s trophy would receive extreme scrutiny, considering the additional disrespect when he won the award. At the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 5, comedian and presenter Druski intentionally mispronounced Smith-Njigba’s name when announcing the winner.

One blunder is an accident. Two is a trend.

Which is aggravating, considering Smith-Njigba’s impeccable character. The 24-year-old Texan doesn’t trash talk, doesn’t demand attention or targets, doesn’t attract trouble on or off the field. He didn’t graduate from the Ochocinco School of Unapologetic Self Promotion. He didn’t warrant a karmic comeuppance. He didn’t invite any of this. Actually, the opposite.

From Rockwall, Texas, to Ohio State to Seattle, all he’s ever done is carve secondaries with a quiet, unshakable self-assuredness.

As his coach at Rockwall High, Rodney Webb, told the Times this year: “At some point I heard somebody refer to him as the anti-diva, and I’ve always thought, ‘Yep, that’s a really good way to describe Jaxon.’ He’s the anti-diva. He’s an easy person to root for – especially the people in Rockwall, Texas, and the people who have known him for the last 10 years.”

And as Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald emphasized in March: “It’s unique to see that kind of dominating performance on a consistent basis, but also the humility and the servant leadership he provides to our team. He’s not the guy that’s breaking every huddle and every team meeting and everything like that. But what he does every day, what type of teammate he is to the guys in that locker room, that speaks volumes. That’s where he does his talking.”

Smith-Njigba’s brand of talk – 119 catches, 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season – transcends trophies. In March, Seattle made him the highest-paid receiver in league history, with a $168.6 million contract extension.

At which point, Seahawks general manager John Schneider told Smith-Njigba in a crowded room of media members and team employees: “You’re a great teammate, great person. The city of Seattle’s got to be jacked that he’s going to be with us for a long time here.”

Jacked? Absolutely. Also, righteously rankled on Smith-Njigba’s behalf. Because the soon-to-be fourth-year franchise receiver doesn’t measure 6 -foot -4 or blaze a 4.3 40-yard dash.

He doesn’t play in L.A., like the Rams’ Puka Nacua, or wear a star on his helmet and absorb attention.

His measurables and public profile (cowboy hats aside) are unremarkable. So, like Seattle, he’s relatively nationally anonymous. Even after everything, he’s easily overlooked.

Maybe, beyond the production and effortlessness of his athleticism, that’s what the 12s appreciate most.

For a franchise whose coach and GM wear auto mechanic shirts to Day 3 of the NFL draft, Smith-Njigba fits right in. His game may flash, but his work ethic fits. When he says “this is home for me,” you believe it. He embodies a culture that just roasted a doubting, disbelieving league.

“Whatever these guys need from me, they know I’m willing to do,” Smith-Njigba said after receiving his contract extension. “There’s not enough words to show my excitement and show my love for this city and this organization. But you’ll see it on Sundays.”

On trophies, or in interviews, words are one thing. Actions matter more.

Smith-Njigba’s actions warrant a proper award, not an apology.