Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga plays Santa Clara

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-0, 13-0 WCC) host the Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 4-4) today at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. PST. You can watch on CBS Sports Network.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Josip Vrankic (SCU) 15.4 43.5 74.2
Drew Timme (GU) 19.1 64.9 70.4
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Josip Vrankic (SCU) 8.6 7.2 1.4
Drew Timme (GU) 7.1 4.7 2.4
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Jalen Williams (SCU) 2.2 1.6 30.8
Andrew Nembhard (GU) 4.4 1.2 27.5

Team stats

  Santa Clara Gonzaga
Points 67.1 93.4
Points allowed 68.0 69.1
Field goal pct. 41.7 55.4
Rebounds 36.9 38.4
Assists 12.2 18.7
Blocks 4.7 3.2
Steals 4.5 8.6
Streak Won 1 Won 22

Game preview

Active Person

