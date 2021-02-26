Area roundup: Offensive outburst backs solid pitching in Washington State baseball’s rout of Dixie State

From staff reports

Washington State used 16 hits, including four home runs, and a dominant 13-strikeout performance from Zane Mills to post a 19-5 nonconference baseball victory over Dixie State on Friday in St. George, Utah.

WSU’s 19 runs were the most scored by the Cougars since 20 in the win over Brown in 2013. Mills’ 13 strikeouts matched the program record in the aluminum bat era.

Leadoff hitter Kodie Kolden went 5 for 5 with six RBIs and four runs, including a three-run homer for the Cougars (5-1).

Former Lake City standout Kyle Manzardo added a grand slam and extended his hitting streak to 23 games, passing John Olerud for the third-longest streak in program history. The teams meet again Saturday at 1 p.m.

Dallas Baptist 13, Gonzaga 2: River Town drove in three runs on four hits and the Patriots (4-1) topped the Bulldogs (3-3) in Dallas.

Andrew Orzel had two hits and scored for the Bulldogs. The four-game series continues with Game 3 at noon Saturday.

Men’s basketball

Whitworth 81, Whitman 60: Brad Lackey and Miguel Lopez scored 13 points apiece as the Pirates (8-4, 5-2 Northwest Conference) routed the Blues (2-5, 2-5) in Walla Walla.

Liam Fitzgerald grabbed 11 rebounds and added eight points for Whitworth, while Jerry Twenge chipped in 11 points.

Walter Lum paced Whitman with 14 points.

Whitworth will go for the road sweep at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s basketball

Whitworth 61, Whitman 58: Quincy McDeid scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Pirates (3-3) outlasted the Blues (5-2) in Walla Walla.

Megan Dorney paced Whitworth with 15 points, while Macey Morales had 12.

Sydney Abbott led Whitman with 14 points.

The teams play again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.