Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Clyde D. De Rego and Charlotte A. Matthews, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Brister and Kaytlyn J. Gibson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jae E. Jeon and Miyoung Lee, both of Spokane.

Andrew E. Maslowski and Alexandria L. Lema, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Devin C. Perez, et al., money claimed owed.

Primesource Credit Union v. Jennifer M. Orr, money claimed owed.

H & R Complete Inc. v. Steven Morphy, et al., foreclosure.

Matthew Rice, et al., v. Ken Dahl, restitution of premises.

Duane T. Schmidt v. Melissa Burnett, restitution of premises.

Mary Babb v. David Gross, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marisha Crider v. Issac Murphy, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Leone, Nathaniel J. and Megan D.

Bachman, Amy K. and Ryan R.

Brandt, Kimberly L. and Dwaine T.

Kelley, Susan K. and Richard D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Deborah L. Davidson, also known as Debra Davidson, 31; $80 restitution, no penalties, second-degree possession of stolen property.

Conner Coleman, 26; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and unlawful display of a weapon.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Lesley Andrew, 44; 143 days in jail with credit given for 143 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree assault and two counts of harassment.

Jeremy J. Warfield, 44; five days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and indecent exposure.

Judge John O. Cooney

William E. Crist, 22; four months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew Antush

Dustin T. Henneman, 24; 35 days in jail, three counts of no-contact order/violation.

Dennis P. McElyea, 37; 10 days in jail, obstructing officer.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Vernell J. Petry, 42; 90 days in jail, first-degree driving with license suspended.

Chad L. Stiner, 44; 14 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.

Gregory F. Tuck, 37; 13 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Mary Logan

Gregory F. Tuck, 37; 13 days in jail, first-degree trespass building.