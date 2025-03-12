Lewiston man dies in crash near Cle Elum, Spokane Valley man charged

A Lewiston man died Monday near Cle Elum, Washington, when a Spokane Valley driver hit his car in a traffic lull.

Igor Grudovik, 59, failed to slow down on Interstate 90 over debris in one of the lanes, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol. Grudovik hit the car of Gary Hartig, 70, and Wilma Hartig, 71, the release said. Gary Hartig was killed in the crash.

Grudovik was charged with one count of second-degree negligent driving. No one else was injured.