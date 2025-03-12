Spokane and Bonner county sheriff’s offices can no longer hide or delete critical Facebook comments after First Amendment concerns, judges rule

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office can no longer hide or delete comments on Facebook that may be critical of their agencies, two federal judges have ruled.

Jim Leighty, a local activist, filed two federal lawsuits last year claiming both agencies deleted or hid critical comments he had written below multiple posts, while keeping comments that were pro-police in nature. The rules the agencies followed to hide comments or delete comments were also inconsistent and not applied 100% of the time, according to the lawsuit.

At some point, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office ended up blocking Leighty from its page altogether, which violated the First Amendment, the lawsuit says.

Idaho’s Chief District Judge David Nye, nominated by President Donald Trump in his first term, ruled in favor of Leighty last month. So did U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Nye wrote in a decision Feb. 20 that the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is prohibited from blocking anyone from the page and must maintain the ability for people to “react” to its posts through likes or emojis. Comments weren’t being thoroughly moderated, and the judge also ruled that the agency must now keep its comments off.

Rice wrote in his decision the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is not allowed to turn its comments back on without a future order from the court permitting it and that it is not allowed to “hide” or delete comments.

If the comments on the pages are turned back on, actions taken to moderate comments must be consistent – for example, if a Facebook page does not allow profanity, those rules must be applied to everyone at all times. Free speech under the First Amendment does have exceptions, however – such as obscenity, immediate threats, crimes or defamation.

Leighty’s attorneys argued his comments, which date back to 2021, were protected under his right to free speech because none of them fell under any exceptions provided by the Constitution.

“Criticism of government officials is protected speech, not defamation,” his attorneys wrote.

In 2017, Leighty’s friend Craig Johnson was shot and killed by a Bonner County Sheriff’s deputy following a call for a welfare check when he wasn’t heard from for a few hours. Johnson had been Leighty’s best man at his wedding and an uncle to Leighty’s children, according to previous Spokesman-Review reporting.

That day, deputies arrived to Johnson’s secluded cabin and tried to get a warrant to arrest him as a felon in possession of a firearm, but he wasn’t a felon, so they sought a warrant for his arrest “for assault of an officer,” according to a 2019 lawsuit filed by Johnson’s wife.

In the meantime, Johnson had called his wife and the sheriff’s office. His wife believed the problem was “resolving,” according to previous reporting.

Johnson exited his cabin to a swarm of snipers. Law enforcement claimed he had a pistol and shot him in the back and abdomen, according to the suit. Nye dismissed Johnson’s wife’s case in 2024.

Since the shooting, Leighty has continued to comment on the Bonner County Sheriff’s Facebook page about the incident.

“… Remember when you and your team killed Craig Johnson on 9/26/2017? The missing phone message, the lack of finger prints, DNA, and dirt on a gun you claim he had, and the lies that Johnson was ‘aggressing toward’ your hidden snipers when they shot him in the back. A lot of interesting stuff when it comes to forensics,” Leighty wrote in April 2022. His comment was hidden, the lawsuit said.

When Leighty would question why his comments were being hidden, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office hid those, too, according to the lawsuit. In a filed response, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office denied Leighty’s comments were deleted and asserted that some of Leighty’s comments were not on-topic to specific posts. But the office did acknowledge to blocking Leighty from the account, the response said.

Last year, Leighty commented under a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office post about a murder sentencing, asking when former Sgt. Clay Hilton would be charged with a crime and that “he wished SCSO would treat violence committed by their deputies as seriously as it treated violence committed by civilians,” the lawsuit said.

Hilton has since been charged with assault and falsifying a police report after the violent arrest of a 63-year-old man in 2023.

The comment was later hidden from view, the lawsuit said, while other pro-law enforcement comments were given a “thumbs up” by the sheriff’s office account.

As a response, attorneys defending the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office wrote Leighty’s comments over the last four years were often unrelated to the post topic, that he would make assumptions about the guilt of deputies involved in a shooting or release names of people involved before an investigation was completed. The agency typically would not allow “incorrect facts” about crime suspects to be posted unless formally charged, the response to the lawsuit said.

In the case of Hilton, “This deputy was not charged” at the time, it continued.

While Leighty’s comments were removed or hidden on the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, other users’ controversial comments on posts remained.

“Let’s start beating kids again,” and “It’s a shame he didn’t resist and have to be put down,” were some examples, according to the lawsuit.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office posted in September of last year that they were turning off all comments. Spokesperson Cpl. Mark Gregory maintains it was not because of Leighty, but because of multiple people using profane and vulgar language under the posts.

“As divisiveness progresses among American citizens, it appears some believe they can or should attack or bully others who come to our page to comment or ask questions. These individuals are not looking for conversation, debate, or even an argument. Their goal appears to be one of attacking others, insulting, bullying, and intimidating them, ultimately stifling the original poster’s desire to be open to a civil conversation/debate,” the September post said. “… Ironically, those who call for ‘transparency’ or ‘open government’ seem to be the ones who cannot tolerate opposing views on issues and feel the need to respond with vulgar and profane words. Thus, effective immediately, no further posting of comments will be permitted on the SCSO page, and old comments will also be removed.”

According to Leighty’s attorney Braden Pence, Bonner County agreed to pay Leighty $125,000 as a result of the lawsuit. Spokane County will pay him $58,000.

Bonner County and its attorney have not responded for comment. Spokane County sheriff’s spokesman Mark Gregory refrained from commenting on the lawsuit Wednesday because the sheriff was unavailable at the time, he said.

Leighty wrote in a statement to The Spokesman-Review he felt he had no choice but to take legal action in the matter and maintains his friend’s death is what led him to become critical of law enforcement.

“I believe it is wrong for the government to silence people who disagree with them, allowing law enforcement to maintain complete control over the narrative,” Leighty said via email. “… The U.S. Constitution is a vital document, and we should not stand idly by when our rights are violated. Defending the First Amendment is critical because without it, dissenting voices are silenced, and unchecked power is allowed to prevail.”