Area roundup: Whitman basketball sinks Whitworth with late 3-pointer

From staff reports

Xzavier Lino scored 19 points, including a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left, and Whitman (3-5 Northwest Conference) posted a 69-67 men’s basketball win over Whitworth in Walla Walla.

Garrett Paxton’s potential game-tying 3-pointer with 2 seconds left rimmed out. Whitworth’s Liam Fitzgerald got the rebound and was fouled. He made the first free throw with 0.4 seconds left and purposely missed the second, but the Pirates (8-5, 6-2 NWC) couldn’t get the rebound

Women’s basketball

Whitman 60, Whitworth 58: Sydney Abbott scored a game-high 20 points, and her jumper with 5 seconds left lifted the Blues (6-1 NWC) over the Pirates (3-4) in Walla Walla.

Macey Morales, whose bucket tied the game at 58-all with 18 seconds left, missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer for Whitworth.

Baseball

Washington State 15, Dixie State 1: Kyle Manzardo and Jake Meyer each hit three-run homers in a seven-run third inning that powered the Cougars (6-1) over the Trailblazers (0-3) in nonconference play in St. George, Utah.

Gonzaga 19, Dallas Baptist 7: Jack Machtolf hit a grand slam, and Stephen Lund added a two-run shot in a nine-run third as the Bulldogs (4-3) defeated the Patriots (4-2) in Dallas. GU’s Brett Harris and Gabriel Hughes also homered.