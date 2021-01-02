Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi lead Zags past Dons

Corey Kispert

Kispert torched USF’s defense for 26 points – nearly all of it from inside the 3-point arc. The senior wing scored 18 points in the first half, including a 40-footer just before the buzzer that gave Gonzaga a 47-37 lead. He was effective in transition and with dribble penetration to the rim. He made 9 of 11 shots and 7 of 8 free throws.

Not a bad way to end the half for @corey_kispert pic.twitter.com/DxO3aycTaA — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) January 3, 2021

Joel Ayayi

Ayayi was a steady force throughout, piling up 18 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 junior guard got loose in transition several times, leading to easy buckets. He finished 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 at the foul line. He had one assist and just one turnover in 33 minutes.

Turning point

San Francisco trimmed Gonzaga’s lead to three late in the first half, but the final 70 seconds would swing the game in Gonzaga’s favor. Anton Watson hit a pair of free throws and Ayayi scored on a transition layup. After a USF turnover, Kispert buried a 40-footer just before the buzzer to boost Gonzaga’s lead to 47-37 at the break.