Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi lead Zags past Dons
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 2, 2021
Corey Kispert
Kispert torched USF’s defense for 26 points – nearly all of it from inside the 3-point arc. The senior wing scored 18 points in the first half, including a 40-footer just before the buzzer that gave Gonzaga a 47-37 lead. He was effective in transition and with dribble penetration to the rim. He made 9 of 11 shots and 7 of 8 free throws.
Joel Ayayi
Ayayi was a steady force throughout, piling up 18 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 junior guard got loose in transition several times, leading to easy buckets. He finished 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 at the foul line. He had one assist and just one turnover in 33 minutes.
Turning point
San Francisco trimmed Gonzaga’s lead to three late in the first half, but the final 70 seconds would swing the game in Gonzaga’s favor. Anton Watson hit a pair of free throws and Ayayi scored on a transition layup. After a USF turnover, Kispert buried a 40-footer just before the buzzer to boost Gonzaga’s lead to 47-37 at the break.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.